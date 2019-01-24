20 year old arrested for speeding, driving over the limit and without road tax

A 20 year old man is under arrest for a series of traffic offences including speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Police said that the young man was stopped by traffic police a little after midnight, speeding at 192 km per hour on the Nicosia-Larnaca highway, close to Koshi. The speed limit is 100 km per hour.
He underwent an alco-test with a final reading of 18 mg, twice the 9 mg limit.
Police said that the road tax on the car he was driving had expired in December 2016.
Yesterday, Nicosia district court jailed a 23 year old man for one month for speeding.