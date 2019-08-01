2.4% of first births in Cyprus to teenage mothers

Cyprus has a relatively low rate of teenage mothers, which at 2.4% of all first births is the tenth lowest in the EU, according to figures released by Eurostat.

According to Eurostat, there were a total of 4,524 first births in Cyprus in 2017.

There were none in the 10 to 14 age group, 104 to mothers aged 15 to 19 and 531 to mothers aged 20 to 24.

1417 first babies were born to mothers aged 25 to 29, 1520 to mothers aged 30 to 34 and 542 to mothers aged 35 to 39.

As regards older mothers, there were 118 babies to mothers aged 40 to 44, 16 to to mothers aged 45 to 49 and six to mothers aged 50 and over.

It said that in the European Union (EU) in 2017, the majority of first births (92%) were to women aged between 20 and 39 years old.

A further 4% of first births were to women aged below 20, while another 4% were to women aged 40 or over.

1 in 8 first children born to mothers aged below 20 in Bulgaria and Romania

The highest shares of births of first children to young mothers aged below 20 were recorded in Bulgaria (12.5% of total births of first children in 2017) and Romania (12.1%). They were followed by Hungary (8.5%) and Slovakia (8.1%).

In contrast, young mothers accounted for less than 2% of first births in Denmark (1.0%), Italy and Slovenia (both 1.1%), the Netherlands (1.2%), Luxembourg and Sweden (both 1.4%).

Spain and Italy have the highest proportions of first births to mothers aged 40 or above

Concerning older mothers, the highest proportions of births of first children born to women aged 40 or over were registered in Spain (8.8% of total births of first children in 2017) and Italy (8.6%), followed by Greece (6.6%), Luxembourg and Ireland (both 5.9%).

At the other end of the scale, less than 2% of first-time births to women aged 40 or over were recorded in Lithuania (1.3%), Poland (1.4%), Slovakia (1.5%) and Latvia (1.8%),

The source dataset is Eurostat table demo_fordager.