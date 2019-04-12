2-3% reduction in electricity bills due to drop in fuel prices

Starting next month, electricity bills will be reduced by 2-3% due to a drop in fuel prices, Phileleftheros reported.

The cost of fuel has dropped by 9.5% per kilowatt, it said.

And for some consumers. electricity bill will drop an additional €0.00012 per kilowatt (from €0,00083/kWh to €0,00071/kWh), a reduction of around 60-80 cents per two months, the Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) announced on Friday.

This amount concerns the fee citizens pay to cover for the discount that minimum income beneficiaries, people with chronic diseases and multi-child households are allowed on their electricity bills.

EAC initially estimated that the number of people falling into one of these three categories was 36,000, however those who registered to receive the discount are 25,500.