1st of May Farm Festival will be hosted by Riverland Bio Farm.
Venue:
Riverland Bio Farm
9th of July street, 2644 Kampia,
Lefkosia District, Cyprus
Entry: €3 per person or €10 per family.
Note: If you’d like to camp on our ground the night before and join us for the festival the next day, €3 will cover your entry AND the camping will be free!
Entertainment:
Louis Patsalides – Presenter and MC
DJ Aristodimos
Paris-cool music studio (live performance with students)
Activities:
Archery, air rifle shooting, pony rides for the kids, wall climbing, zip line for the kids, tricycles for the kids, yoga for kids and parents (ALL FREE).
Workshops:
Shepherding and Hiking (12:00 – 13:00 & 16:00 – 17:00)
Halloumi cheese making (TBA)
Bread, Flaounes, Halloumopites and Eliopites making (TBA)
Pasteli making (TBA)
Introduction to Beekeeping (TBA)
Herbs and salves (TBA)
Crafts and art (with paints you’ve made) (TBA)
Menu:
Souvlakia
Sandwiches
Salads
Falafel
Cafeteria will be open (coffee, tea, juice, biscuits, chips, ice cream, waffles, light meals etc)
Wednesday, May 01, 2019, 10:00 – 22:00
Region : LEFKOSIA
City : KAMPIA