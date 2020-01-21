1st International Hospitality Exhibition in Nicosia

HOSPITALITY EXPO Cyprus is a premium exhibition, exclusively targeted at professionals of the hotel and wider hospitality industry.

With the participation of the largest and most important businesses from Cyprus and Greece, Hospitality Expo Cyprus aims to establish itself as the annual meeting point for a multitude of businessmen and professionals of the hotel and wider tourism industry.

The main exhibit categories are the following:

CONSTRUCTION • ENERGY

DECORATION • FURNISHING • EQUIPMENT

MACHINERY & EQUIPMENT -Restaurant-Café-Bar

TECHNOLOGY • AUTOMATONS

TOURISM AND OTHER PROPERTY

The exhibition will be framed by important workshops and presentations that will provide know-how to the professionals who will attend them.

With a dynamic and targeted advertising program, the exhibition aims to attract a large number of visitors who wish to learn about trends in construction, equipment & decoration as well as cutting-edge technologies in hospitality & tourism.

The exhibitors will have the opportunity to come into contact with potential buyers of high interest with serious prospects for profitable agreements.

HOSPITALITY EXPO Cyprus, a premium exhibition which aims to open new ways of redefining, modernising and further developing the Cypriot Hospitality industry.

List of Exhibitors