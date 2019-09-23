1st festival of “Tsakkisti Elia”

The cultural club PALMOS Episkopis organizes the first festival of “Tsakkisti Elia” on 27th of September. The programme starts at 19:00 at the old olive Mill of the Village of Episkopi. There, you can visit the olive mill and the photo exhibition and watch Cypriot traditional dances. Afterwards accompanied by Cypriot music we will walk to the parking area in the centre of the village. There, we will watch a documentary about olives and the old olive mill of the Village and watch traditional dances. The first competition of braking the olives will also take place. The programme will finish with a tribute to Stelios Kazantzides. Afterwards the Levare Band will entertain us.

The entrance is free and there will be olive products for sale. The food costs €10 for adults and €5 for children and you have to buy it in advance (tel. 99181948).

Come and join us…