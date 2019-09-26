1st Cyprus cocktail festival

lpha Mega Supermarkets present at Nicosia the 1st Cocktail Festival which will take place at the Community Gardens of the Nicosia. Eight top bars from Athens, The Clumsies, Baba au Rum, Noel, 42, Odori, The Gin Joint, Upopa Epops και A FOR ATHENS, will meet in Cyprus for a night full of tastes and music.
15th of October
Time: 19:00
