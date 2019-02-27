19 year old driver fined €500, licence suspended for 3 months

Nicosia district court on Wednesday fined a 19 year old driver €500 and suspended his driving licence for three months after he was caught speeding on the main Troodos-Nicosia road.
Police said the young man, who lives in Limassol, was stopped by Morphou traffic police at around 9.50 pm on Tuesday. He was doing 113 km per hour, more than double the speed limit of 50 km per hour in the area.
He was arrested, taken to the police station and released to appear in court within hours as part of a fast track process introduced for traffic offenders.