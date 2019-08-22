The state has purchased 19 new limousines for state officials at a cost of €650,000 including maintenance for five years, Transport Minister Vassiliki Anastasiadou has informed MPs.
In a written reply to a question submitted by Greens MP Yiorgos Perdikis, the minister said that the state has bought 19 vehicles (Volvo S90 2.0D D4 MOMENTUM) for €29,150 each plus VAT (purchase €28,500 and €650 for maintenance over five years).
She said that the ministry will be inviting bids for the purchase of a hybrid car in September.
The new vehicles will be delivered in February, 2020. It has not yet been decided which officials will use the new cars with the minister saying that older cars or those with high maintenance costs and emissions will be withdrawn.