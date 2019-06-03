18 year old caught driving at 219 km per hour on Limassol-Nicosia highway

Hours after a police appeal for responsible driving following three road fatalities over the weekend, officers caught an 18 year old youth driving at 219 km per hour on the Limassol-Nicosia highway.

Not only was the teenager driving at more than twice the 100 km per hour speed limit, but he tested positive for alcohol with 41μg%, — more than four times the legal limit of 9μg%.

“The deaths of three young people in traffic collisions in just 24 hours do not appear to be able to make us appreciate the value of life or the fact that driving is not a game,” police said in a statement.

The teenager, a Nicosia resident, was stopped at around 1 am on Monday. He was arrested and underwent a second breathalyser test with a smaller reading, police said without elaborating. He was released and will appear in court today. His car was impounded.

Read more