Menu
Local

18 irregular migrants picked up in Akaki

February 28, 2019 at 8:10am
Edited by

Police said that 18 irregular migrants — 17 from Syria and one from Congo — have been picked up near Akaki.

They are believed to have crossed over into the government-controlled areas from the Turkish-occupied north.

The 17 Syrians, including  a 16 year old youth, were spotted walking on the road near Akaki at 8.30 pm on Wednesday.

They were taken to the police station for a statement and from there to the temporary reception centre at Kokkinotrimithia.

Around 1 am on Thursday, police were tipped off about another person in Akaki and picked up an 18 year old from Congo who was also taken to Kokkinotrimithia.

All 18 are believed to have crossed over from the Turkish occupied areas.

You May Also Like

Local
February 28, 2019

Cold, with scattered showers, problems on roads continue

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
February 27, 2019

Spehar urges both sides to continue engaging with UN, says it is “critical” for Cyprus talks

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
February 27, 2019

Baby ‘sale’ case goes to court

Bouli Hadjioannou