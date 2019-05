Police are asking for the public’s help to find 17 year old Nimca Khalif Ahmed from Somalia, who was reported missing from her place of residence in Limassol from 18:00 on May 17 2019.

Nimca is 1.65 metres tall, normal build with brown hair and dark eyes. During her disappearance she was wearing a red scarf and a long red dress.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Limassol Police on 25805057, the closest police station or the citizens’ hotline on 1460.