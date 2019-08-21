17 year old caught driving without licence, insurance; granddad as co-driver

Paphos police are investigating a case of a 17 year old youth who was caught driving without a driving licence and insurance. He was also speeding, the Cyprus News Agency reports.
With him in the passenger’s seat was his 72 year old granddad.
Police said they had stopped the car on Democratias Street at 20.50 on Tuesday. It was doing 78 km per hour in a 50 km per hour zone.
They established that the 17 year old had no driving licence or insurance. He was taken to the police station where he tested negative for alcohol.
He was released to be charged at a later date. The owner of the car, the teen’s father, was also charged.