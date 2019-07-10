This year’s 16th Summer Dance Festival by Nea Kinisi takes place at public venues in the heart of Limassol between the 21st and 27th of July 2019. The Festival aims to reach audiences by proposing works in locations and conditions that foster interaction and the public’s contact with the creative process. The public is invited to walk, get in touch with the artists in special and unique ways, but also to experience the city through a different prism.
The Festival is an institution funded by the Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture and is organised by Nea Kinisi – Cyprus New Movement of Dance Companies, Dancers and Choreographers – with the support of the Municipality of Limassol.
Participating in the festival this year:
.pelma.Lia Haraki
‘Collective Tuning’
Molos
21 July – 18:00 to 22:00
(durational work)
Antria Michaelidou
‘Transfigurations’
Limassol Marina Square
23, 26 & 27 July – 19:00
aRttitude | Εύη Παναγιώτου
‘Playful’
Molos – playground behind Red Café
22, 24 & 26 July – 19:00
Suzanna Phialas
‘space invaders’
Start at Café Θεατράκι
27 July – 18:00 to 20:00
(durational work)
Chorotheatro Omada Pente | Roula Kleovoulou
‘Exspectans’
TEPAK Square
23, 26 & 27 July – 21:00
Closing Party
Sousami
27.7.19 – 21:30
– with a performance intervention by students and recent graduates of the Department of Dance, University of Nicosia.
FREE ENTRANCE to ALL performances!