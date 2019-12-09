16 year old caught behind wheel, charged with driving without a licence

A 16 year old boy has been charged with dangerous driving and driving without a licence and insurance while his mother was charged with not taking due care of her vehicle.

Police that the teen was spotted on a road in the Kokkinotrimithia area in the Nicosia district at 11.10 pm on Sunday.

A police patrol signalled him to stop, but instead he sped off, driving recklessly and at one point failing to stop at a stop sign.

He was cut off by police and taken to the police station and his mother, who owns the car, was brought in.

It emerged that he had taken the car without her permission and she was charged with failing to take due care for the safekeeping of her vehicle.

The youngster was charged with reckless driving, driving without a licence or insurance, driving without the permission of the legal owner, failing to stop at a stop sign and failing to comply with a police signal.

