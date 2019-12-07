15-year-old arrested for drug possession and dealing

A 15-year-old youth was remanded in police custody for three days by Limassol district court on Saturday as police investigate a case of illegal drug possession and trafficking.
The arrest took place around 1.30 am when a Limassol police patrol saw the youth walking suspiciously near a car wash holding a flashlight.
Police officers approached him and as soon as they revealed their identity, he tried to run away but was stopped by police shortly after.
Police found in his possession gram of cannabis, nine pieces of blotted paper with LSD, 29 pills and precision scales for cannabis.
The teen’s house was also searched where 50 more pieces of blotted paper with LSD were found as well as a pill.
Anti-narcotics police are investigating the case.