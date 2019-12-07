Menu
Local

15-year-old arrested for drug possession and dealing

December 7, 2019 at 3:24pm
Edited by

A 15-year-old youth was remanded in police custody for three days by Limassol district court on Saturday as police investigate a case of illegal drug possession and trafficking. 

The arrest took place around 1.30 am when a Limassol police patrol saw the youth walking suspiciously near a car wash holding a flashlight.

 Police officers approached him and as soon as they revealed their identity, he tried to run away but was stopped by police shortly after.

 Police found in his possession gram of cannabis, nine pieces of blotted paper with LSD, 29 pills and precision scales for cannabis.

 The teen’s house was also searched where 50 more pieces of blotted paper with LSD were found as well as a pill. 

 Anti-narcotics police are investigating the case.

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 7, 2019

Tree-planting at Akadimias park (photos)

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
December 7, 2019

Larnaca: Oil refineries out, new planning zones underway

Andreas Nicolaides
Local
December 7, 2019

Larnaca: The Elpida sunk to create artificial reef (video)

Andreas Nicolaides