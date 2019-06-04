The International Children Folk Dance Festival is being organized every two years by the Limassol Folklore Association since 1993 and constitutes one of the most important institutions in our country.

This festival which has now been established, is characterized by its well-planned events and the spontaneous hospitality of the foreign teams which participate, aims at cultivating and promoting the music and dance tradition of every country among children that comprise of our future.

Children from Greece, Serbia, Georgia, Lithuania and Cyprus will participate in the 14th International Children Folk Dance Festival.

Venues:

Irinis Square Agios Athanasios

Central Square Kyperounta

Eptagonia Village Square

Lemesos Old Port Square

Free Entrance

Organiser Contact Details:

Limassol Folklore Association (Mr. Constantinos Protopapas, President)

Phone: +357 99 545 629

Fax: +357 25 725 216

Email: [email protected]

Postal Address: Evagora Papachristoforou 8, 3030, Lemesos

PRELIMINARY PROGRAM:

Thursday 27/06/2019

Agios Athanasios: – 20:00

Parade of all groups in the Center of the Municipality of Agios Athanasios

20:30 Official Festival Launch

Performance of all groups in Agios Athanasios Town Hall Square

Friday 28/06/2019

Kyperounta – 20:00

Parade of all groups in the Center of Kyperounta village

20:30 Performance of all groups at the central square of Kyperounta

Saturday 29/06/2019

Eptagonia – 20:30

Parade of the groups in the center of Eptagonia village

20:30 Performance of all groups at the central square of Eptagonia.

Sunday 30/06/2019

Lemesos – 20:30

Festival closing ceremony at Lemesos old port square

Note: All dancing groups are performing in all shows.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/49110898747/?ref=bookmarks

From Thursday, June 27, 2019 – 20:00

To Sunday, June 30, 2019 – 22:00

Region : LEMESOS

City : LEMESOS DISTRICT