The International Children Folk Dance Festival is being organized every two years by the Limassol Folklore Association since 1993 and constitutes one of the most important institutions in our country.
This festival which has now been established, is characterized by its well-planned events and the spontaneous hospitality of the foreign teams which participate, aims at cultivating and promoting the music and dance tradition of every country among children that comprise of our future.
Children from Greece, Serbia, Georgia, Lithuania and Cyprus will participate in the 14th International Children Folk Dance Festival.
Venues:
Irinis Square Agios Athanasios
Central Square Kyperounta
Eptagonia Village Square
Lemesos Old Port Square
Free Entrance
Organiser Contact Details:
Limassol Folklore Association (Mr. Constantinos Protopapas, President)
Phone: +357 99 545 629
Fax: +357 25 725 216
Email: [email protected]
Postal Address: Evagora Papachristoforou 8, 3030, Lemesos
PRELIMINARY PROGRAM:
Thursday 27/06/2019
Agios Athanasios: – 20:00
Parade of all groups in the Center of the Municipality of Agios Athanasios
20:30 Official Festival Launch
Performance of all groups in Agios Athanasios Town Hall Square
Friday 28/06/2019
Kyperounta – 20:00
Parade of all groups in the Center of Kyperounta village
20:30 Performance of all groups at the central square of Kyperounta
Saturday 29/06/2019
Eptagonia – 20:30
Parade of the groups in the center of Eptagonia village
20:30 Performance of all groups at the central square of Eptagonia.
Sunday 30/06/2019
Lemesos – 20:30
Festival closing ceremony at Lemesos old port square
Note: All dancing groups are performing in all shows.
Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/49110898747/?ref=bookmarks
Social media: https://www.facebook.com/groups/49110898747/?ref=bookmarks
From Thursday, June 27, 2019 – 20:00
To Sunday, June 30, 2019 – 22:00
Region : LEMESOS
City : LEMESOS DISTRICT