14 year old pupil admitted to Makarios Hospital after electric shock

The Education Ministry has ordered an investigation after a 14 year old pupil suffered a minor electric shock when he switched on the light in the school bathroom.

The teen was taken to Nicosia Hospital and from there to Makarios Hospital where he was admitted for 24 hours as a precaution. Head of the Paediatrics Ward at the hospital Avraam Elia said the boy’s health was excellent and he would be discharged today.

An Education Ministry spokesman said that someone had tampered with the switch a few days earlier.