14 year old girl hit on the head with a stone during cup final celebrations

May 23, 2019 at 1:55pm

A 14 year old girl is in hospital after she was hit on the head by a stone in Limassol during celebrations of AEL fans on Wednesday night.

According to philenews, the girl was in a car dressed in AEL’s colours during the celebrations for the team’s win in the Cyprus Cup final.

The website reports that when the car passed outside the fan club of city rivals Apollon, someone threw a stone at the vehicle, injuring the girl on the head.

She was transferred to Limassol General Hospital where she received stitches and spent the night there.

