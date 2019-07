Tragedy occurred in Argaka, Paphos, today, where a 14-year-old girl was found dead in her bed, while resting.

The girl was found by her mother who called an ambulance that transferred her to Paphos Hospital, where the doctors pronounced her dead.

The 14-year-old reportedly suffered from serious health problems and recently needed specialized hospitalization at a medical center.

The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem examination that will be held tomorrow.