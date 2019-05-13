14 irregular migrants rescued off Cape Greco

Fourteen irregular migrants were rescued from a small boat that was adrift south of Cape Greco on Sunday night by the coastguard.
Ten men were taken to the temporary centre at Kokkinitrimthia while three children suffering from dehydration and a pregnant women were taken to Larnaca Hospital, the Cyprus News Agency reported.
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said that it has received an urgent call for help from a commercial ship which had spotted the boat with the migrants adrift about 29 nautical miles south of Cape Greco.
The JRCC activated the Nearchos programme, sending the coastguard with medical staff to the area and setting a helicopter on standby.
The rescue was completed at 20.40 and 14 individuals, all Syrian, were brought to safety to Larnaca port.
They told police that they had paid $500 each and bought a boat to make their way from the Syrian-Lebanon border.
