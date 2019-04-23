The Cyprus Cactus and Succulent Society is organising its 12th Annual Exhibition of Cacti and other Succulents.

Venue:

Acropolis Exhibition Park Area (Caves)

Strovolos Municipality Lefkosia, Cyprus

Entrance to Sales Area Free, Entrance to Exhibition Hall €1.

Once again the Cyprus public will have the opportunity to admire rare cacti and other succulents, plants suitable for growing in the Cyprus garden.

Sales of Plants and handmade pots.

Nurseries from all over Cyprus will be represented again this year and rare plants will be imported from abroad, specifically for the Exhibition. Furthermore, there will be for sale plant cuttings and a great variety of handmade pots.

Plant Competition.

Concurrently with the Exhibition, the CCSS Annual Plant Competition will take place. All plants taking part in the Competition (about 500) will be showcased at the Exhibition Hall. The Judge this year will be Mr. Stirling Baker of the British Cactus and Succulents Society who has been a National Show Judge for the BCSS for the last 25 years and specialises in Haworthias, Gasterias and Aloe for the past 40 years.

FREE 8-page leaflet ‘The Smart Garden’

The leaflet ‘The Smart Garden’ will be distributed to the public FREE of charge. The leaflet was published by the Society with the support of the Cyprus Environment Commissioner. It contains information on how succulent plants may be used in the Cyprus garden.

Sunday, May 12, 2019, 10:00 – 19:00

Region : LEFKOSIA

City : STROVOLOS