120 illegal beach interventions reported in five years in Famagusta area

Famagusta district office employs two guards to patrol a 57 km coastline against illegal interventions and to report any such cases with a view to authorities taking legal action, Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides has said.

In the past five years, the district office has handled 120 such complaints and two cases are currently underway where offenders have not cooperated, he added.

He was responding to a written question by Greens MP Charalambos Theopemptou who had cited a series of illegal interventions and removal of rocks within the coastal protection zone of the Famagusta district and asked the minister to clarify what was being done.

He said these had occurred along the entire coastline of Paralimni municipality. The Greens MP referred particularly to Nisia, Da Costa, Fig Tree Bay, Crystal Springs, Sirina and in the Kapparis area.

Illegal interventions have also taken place within the jurisdiction of Ayia Napa Municipality and of Sotira Municipality.

Petrides said that in the past five years, Famagusta District Officer had received 120 complaints of interventions within the coastal protection zone.

Currently two cases where offenders have not complied with authorities’ instructions are underway – one is against a local authority for work in front of the Malama tourist complex in Paralimni’s Skoutari area and the second against two individuals and one company for interventions at the Ammos tou Kambouri area in Ayia Napa.

Petrides said that the local authority had complied with instructions regarding a case at Pernera where work had started without the required permits. This work has now stopped.

Local authorities have been told to carry out studies on how the damage can be repaired. Ayia Napa Municipality is preparing one for the intervention at Ammos tou Kambouri while Paralimni Municipality carried out similar studies for Konnos and Fig Tree Bay.

