12 pupils per teacher in Cyprus primary schools

The average number of pupils per teacher in Cyprus at primary level in 2017 was 12, below the EU 28 average of 14.7, according to figures issued by Eurostat on Wednesday.

The highest pupil-teacher ratios were reported in France (19.6), Romania (19.4) and Czechia (19.1).

At the other end of the range, the lowest ratios were recorded in Luxembourg (9.0), Greece (9.4) and Lithuania (10.6).

The pupil-teacher ratio should not be confused with average class size as it does not take into account special cases, like the small size of groups of special needs pupils or specific subject areas, or the difference between the number of hours of teaching provided by teachers and the number of hours of instruction prescribed for pupils.

Eurostat said that in 2017, at primary education level, there were 29.3 million pupils and 2.2 million teachers in the EU Member States.

Generally speaking, pupils enter primary school programmes (classified as ISCED level 1) between the ages of 5 and 7.

The pupil-teacher ratio is calculated by dividing the number of full-time equivalent pupils by the number of full-time equivalent teachers teaching at ISCED level 1.

These programmes are typically designed to give pupils a sound basic education in reading, writing and mathematics, along with an elementary understanding of other subjects such as history, geography, natural and social sciences, art and music.