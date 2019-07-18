12 Israeli youths remanded in custody as police probe gang rape allegation

Twelve young Israeli men were on Thursday remanded in custody for eight days as police investigate a complaint by a 19 year British tourist that she had been gang raped at a hotel in Ayia Napa, philenews reports.

It said that the 12 appeared before Famagusta District Court in Paralimni, which met behind closed doors at the request of defence lawyers.

The 12 young men, a few of whom are reported to be minors, were arrested yesterday, hours after the woman filed her complaint with police.

Earlier on Thursday, CyBC said that she told police that she had met one of the 12 at a nightclub and went with him to his room at the Ayia Napa hotel. She reportedly told police the other 11 youths were in the room and she was gang raped.

According to CyBC three of the young men have admitted to having sex with the young woman but insist that it was consensual.

The others are understood to deny any involvement.

CyBC said that the 12 youths arrived in court, their faces covered.

The Cyprus News Agency said that proceedings got underway behind closed doors because one of the 12 is under 18. It said only police, lawyers and the families of the suspects were allowed in the courtroom.

Israeli Embassy official Yossef Wurmbrand said the suspects’ ages ranged from 15½ to 18½.

The Associated Press reported that some of the suspects’ parents were present at the court hearing. They embraced the handcuffed suspects as they arrived at the courthouse in shorts and T-shirts. One young suspect broke down in tears.

