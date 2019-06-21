11% of 20-64 year olds in Cyprus in part-time work in 2018

The share of people aged 20-64 who worked part time in Cyprus in 2018 stood at 11% which is below the EU 28 average of 19%, according to figures released by Eurostat on Friday.

It said that EU wide, in 2005, the share was 17% and it has been rising gradually since then, reaching 18% in 2010 and 19% in 2012.

Among the EU Member States, the Netherlands has the highest proportion of part-time employment in this age group (47%), followed by Austria (28%) and Germany (27%).

At the other end of the scale, four Member States have 5% or less of their 20-64 year olds in part-time employment: Croatia and Slovakia (both 5%), Hungary (4%) and Bulgaria (2%).

In every EU Member State in 2018, the proportion of people aged 20-64 in part-time employment was higher among women than among men. Across the EU as a whole, 31% of women aged 20-64 were in part-time employment compared with 8% for men, a difference of 23 percentage points (pp).

The largest differences between the part-time employment rates for women and for men were in the Netherlands (51 pp), Austria (38 pp) and Germany (37 pp).

In contrast, the differences were smallest in Bulgaria (0.4 pp) and Romania (0.6 pp).

In Cyprus, 7.4% of men and 14.2% of women aged 20-64 worked part time.

The source data are accessible here.