10 arrested after Ayia Napa brawl

Ten individuals from Kuwait are under arrest for brawling with a group of Britons in Ayia Napa on Thursday night and causing grievous bodily harm.

Police said that at around 7 pm, the two groups started fighting in an open area of an Ayia Napa tourist complex.

There were about 250 guests there and the fight between the 20 people started off near the pool, and continued outside on the street.

Security guards working for the tourist complex were able to separate the two groups, but the fight then continued outside.

Two Britons were injured and admitted to hospital while some of the Kuwaitis suffered bruises and scratches and were administered first aid and discharged.

Police investigators secured testimony against 10 individuals from Kuwait who were arrested for participating in the brawl.

They are expected to appear in court today to be remanded in custody.