1 million overnight stays, $865m in revenue from tourism in occupied north

February 19, 2019 at 5:03pm
There were more than one million overnight stays, while revenue from tourism in the occupied north in 2017 was $865m, the tourism ‘minister’ Fikri Ataoglu told Anadolu news agency.

He said that there has been an increase in hotels and restaurants in the Turkish-held north which has also started to organise Hindu weddings.

Moreover, an Indian company has decided to set up offices there, he added.

As regards airfares, he said these were expected to drop with the resumption of flights by Anadolu Jet and talks were underway with other airlines to use bigger aircraft once expansion of Tymbou airport is concluded at the end of the year.

 

