1 in 4 EU citizens avoided sharing information with social media in 2019 (graphs)

In 2019, 44% of EU citizens aged between 16 to 74 said they have limited their private internet activities in the last 12 months due to security concerns, according to a Eurostat survey published today.

According to the results, 28% of Cypriots and 25% of EU citizens avoided providing personal information to social or professional networking services in 2019 due to security concerns.

The second most popular activity Europeans avoided doing due to security concerns is using public WiFi to access the internet at the rate of 19%, while this was not a particular concern for Cypriots as only 4% refrained from it.

Cypriots were least concerned about security matters when communicating with public services or administrations at a rate of 2%, and, like Europeans, they were most concerned about sharing personal information with social and professional networks.

Downloading software, apps, music, video files, games or other files ranked high among Europeans with 17%, whereas Cyprus was more concerned about buying goods or services online at a rate of 17%.

It was also found that in 2019, 34% of EU citizens reported having experienced security-related problems online.

Asked what problems they encountered, the most popular response among Europeans and Cypriots was fraudulent messages (phishing) by 26% and 19% respectively.

Redirection to fake websites asking for personal information (pharming) came second among Europeans by a rate of 13%.

