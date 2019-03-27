Οxley Planetvision to open first Sofitel Resort with branded residences in Europe

Oxley Planetvision Properties Ltd has announced that it has received approval for the anticipated Sofitel Hotel Resort & Residences in Limassol.

Oxley Planetvision said it has teamed up with one of the leading hospitality and leisure groups worldwide to bring to Limassol the first Sofitel-branded residential and mixed-use development in Europe.

It has appointed global hotel leader AccorHotels and its luxurious Sofitel brand to manage the new 250-room Resort with Sofitel-branded Residences in Limassol. Bringing the best of modern French luxury lifestyle to this upcoming destination is Sofitel Resort and Residences, which is expected to open in 2022.

Offering breath-taking views of the Mediterranean, the new Sofitel Resort is being developed in a coastal area at the eastern edge of Limassol in one of its most awe-inspiring seafront locations and within a short walk of the St. Raphael Marina and the new Park Lane Resort.

“We are pleased to work with AccorHotels and its prestigious Sofitel brand to design a hotel and branded residences project of the highest quality,” said Ching Chiat Kwong, Executive Chairman and CEO of Oxley Holdings.

“We believe that Sofitel, with its chic, refined style and fashionable experiences, will bring added value and attraction to Limassol’s reputation as a growing tourism destination. In years to come, we are confident that the venue will be a luxury benchmark on the island. AccorHotels brings 50 years of expertise to the project, an international base of loyal guests and a guarantee of unsurpassed quality and service.”

The hotel facilities will include several inspired food and beverage outlets, extensive pools with high quality deck and terraces, So Fit gym, So Spa, signature Club Millesime Lounge, ballroom, business centre and several function and event spaces – Sofitel’s signature multi-sensory party concept, bringing guests together through leading musical acts, dynamic DJ sets, experimental cocktails and creative lighting and visual effects.

The guestrooms feature the signature bedding concept by MyBed™, and a selection of premium in-room amenities by Hermès and Lanvin. Guests staying in suites will have access to the Club Millésime executive lounge, which offers spectacular views and provides exclusive services.

The branded residences will feature a lounge, extensive gym with studio and yoga room, swimming pool, kid’s playground, gardens offering the opportunity for the residents to welcome their guests around for a barbecue while soaking in the fantastic Limassol sea view. Owners of the residences will have the privilege to enjoy a la carte services including housekeeping, room service, laundry services, concierge services, and Platinum Membership in Le Club AccorHotels, offering VIP status, privileges and personalized service at more than 4.000 hotels and resorts worldwide.

“We are delighted to partner with Oxley Planetvision for the development of the Sofitel Resort and Residences Limassol,” said Francois Baudin, SVP Luxury Hotels EMEA of AccorHotels. “Oxley has a reputation for building quality projects and we are pleased they have entrusted us with this landmark development after working with us on the Novotel and Mercure development on Stevens Road, Singapore, and the So/Sofitel Kuala Lumpur which is now under construction”.

The Sofitel Limassol Resort will join an exclusive collection of truly outstanding luxury hotels & resorts. The project is set to begin operating in 2022.