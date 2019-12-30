Menu
Economy

Μonthly earnings of employees up annually by 3% in Q32019

December 30, 2019 at 3:13pm
Edited by

Monthly earnings of employees in the third quarter of this year on an annual basis are estimated to have increased by 3%, provisional data released on Monday by the Cyprus Statistical Service show.

In particular based on the provisional data, the average gross monthly earnings of employees during the third quarter of 2019, amounted to €1,878 compared to €1,822 during the third quarter of 2018, recording an increase of 3.1%.

The average gross monthly earnings during the third quarter of 2019, when seasonally adjusted, are estimated at €1,992. Compared to the second quarter of 2019 an increase of 1.1% is observed.

The average gross monthly earnings of male employees during the third quarter of 2019 are estimated at €2,016 and of female employees at €1,710.

Compared to the third quarter of 2018, the average gross monthly earnings of both male and female employees recorded an increase of 3%, the Statistical Service says.

(Cyprus News Agency)

You May Also Like

Economy
December 30, 2019

European stocks fall on profit-taking amid holiday lull

Annie Charalambous
Economy
December 30, 2019

Cyprus current account deficit down in Q3 2019

Andreas Nicolaides
Economy
December 30, 2019

Industrial production up in October and first ten months of 2019

Andreas Nicolaides