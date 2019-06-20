ΕPP calls on EU to impose restrictive measures on Turkey due to EEZ violations

The European Peoples Party (EPP) parliamentary group in the European Parliament (EP) invites the EU Institutions and Member States “to respond appropriately by imposing legal, political, economic and diplomatic restrictive measures (sanctions) against Turkey”, in a statement issued after group discussions on the issue, held today in Brussels.

More specifically “the EPP Group has discussed Turkish illegal actions in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) which constitute a flagrant violation of Cyprus` sovereign rights stemming from international and EU law”.

The EPP states that “Turkey’s illegal activities also adversely affect the EU`s goal of energy security and diversification”.

“Turkey`s conduct also ignores repeated warnings by the international community to avoid actions that endanger peace and security in the Eastern Mediterranean”, the EPP group reiterates.

“In this context, and in accordance with the decisions of yesterday’s General Affairs Council, the EPP Group expresses serious concerns over Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and deplores that Turkey has not yet responded to the EU’s repeated calls to cease such illegal activities”.

“The EPP Group reiterates its full support and solidarity for the Republic of Cyprus and calls on Turkey to show restraint and respect the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus and refrain from any such illegal actions”, the statement reads, noting that “Turkish actions in Cyprus’ EEZ will have a serious immediate negative impact across a range of EU-Turkey relations”.

The statement is undersigned by EPP parliamentary group chair and European Commission presidency lead candidate Manfred Weber.

(Cyprus News Agency)