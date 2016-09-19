The Russian Ballet Theatre presents the Gala concert World Ballet Stars. The programme includes segments of masterpieces of classical ballet: Don Quixote, The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, Spartak, Carmen, Romeo and Juliet, as well as contemporary choreography.
What: World Ballet Stars
When: Tuesday, 20 September, at 8:30pm
Where: Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre, Nikolaou G. Dimitriou Street, Larnaca
The main dancers are laureates of international competitions and honoured artists in Russia and Ukraine:
Ernest Latypov and Oxana Bondareva – Mariinsky theatre, St.Petersburg
Adel Kinzikeev and Victoria Dimovska – Russian ballet theatre, Moscow
Sergey Chumakov and Elena Petrichenko – Russian ballet theatre, Moscow
Olexandr Stoianov and Katerina Kukhar – National Opera of Ukraine, Kiev
Tickets are available online at Ticket Hour and at ACS Couriers outlets throughout Cyprus.
Doors open at 7:45pm – Show starts at 8:30pm
Call 96 979 556 for more information.
Duration of performance:
1 hour 45 min, 2 parts 45 min each with 15 min interval