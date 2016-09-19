The Russian Ballet Theatre presents the Gala concert World Ballet Stars. The programme includes segments of masterpieces of classical ballet: Don Quixote, The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, Spartak, Carmen, Romeo and Juliet, as well as contemporary choreography.

What: World Ballet Stars

When: Tuesday, 20 September, at 8:30pm

Where: Pattichion Municipal Amphitheatre, Nikolaou G. Dimitriou Street, Larnaca

The main dancers are laureates of international competitions and honoured artists in Russia and Ukraine:

Ernest Latypov and Oxana Bondareva – Mariinsky theatre, St.Petersburg

Adel Kinzikeev and Victoria Dimovska – Russian ballet theatre, Moscow

Sergey Chumakov and Elena Petrichenko – Russian ballet theatre, Moscow

Olexandr Stoianov and Katerina Kukhar – National Opera of Ukraine, Kiev

Tickets are available online at Ticket Hour and at ACS Couriers outlets throughout Cyprus.

Doors open at 7:45pm – Show starts at 8:30pm

Call 96 979 556 for more information.

Duration of performance:

1 hour 45 min, 2 parts 45 min each with 15 min interval