Wargaming promotes Cyprus as an employment destination

September 20, 2016 Local Business Leave a comment

Wargaming Group Ltd., one of the leading companies in the online gaming industry which has moved its headquarters to Cyprus, is promoting our country as an ideal destination for a good quality of life, a professional career and recreation, through a promotional video it created on its own initiative.

The three-minute video “Go to Cyprus” is the best promotion for Cyprus abroad, as it presents the finest that our country has to offer: natural beauty, a traditional way of life, hospitality, an ideal working environment, an advanced educational system with English and Russian speaking schools, organised foreign speaking communities, Mediterranean cuisine, warm summer weather and crystal clear beaches.

The video has been posted on the company’s website: http://gotocyprus.wargaming.com/en/

