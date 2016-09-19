Walkway transformation for Protaras, Ayia Napa

Work will soon be underway to transform both Protaras and Ayia Napa’s pedestrian walkways, with the projects expected to cost a total of €6.5 million.

As reported by Phileleftheros, the bulk of the work should be completed before the start of the next tourism season and so are due to begin very soon.

In Protaras, the third phase of works that were halted in 2012 will get underway to extend the existing walkway further while the work in Ayia Napa will see a new walkway replace the one built some 25 years ago.

The third Protaras phase is divided into two sections, the first seeing the existing 1.3km walkway from Pola Costa Bay to the Golden Coast Hotel extended further north.

The second section will see the 0.9km walkway from the Family Life Nausicaa Beach Hotel Apartments to the Nissia area extended to the south.

This €3 million project is expected to begin next month and be completed by May next year, incorporating seating areas, lighting and greenery.

Although taking place within a coastal protection zone, the work will not impact the beach itself.

The Ayia Napa work will be completed in two phases, reaching from the beach front beginning west of the fishing sanctuary and going towards Nissi Beach.

The first phase will cover a 1,500 metre distance from reaching from Ayia Napa harbour’s parking area to Electra Holiday Village on Pernera Beach.

Covering the same ground as the existing pedestrian walkway, the new Ayia Napa walkway will eventually incorporate new play areas and sports facilities amongst other attractions.