UN sees ‘unprecedented progress’ in Cyprus talks

September 19, 2016

The UN has referred to “unprecedented progress” in the Cyprus peace effort over the past year.

A read out of the Secretary-General’s meeting with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades late on Sunday said that “The Secretary-General met today (on Sunday afternoon) with H.E. Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, President of the Republic of Cyprus.”

The Secretary-General and the President discussed climate change, it noted, adding that “The Secretary-General welcomed the strong commitment of the Republic of Cyprus towards the ratification of the Paris agreement.”

“The Secretary-General and the President discussed progress in the Cyprus peace talks, facilitated by the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser. With the unprecedented progress in the negotiations achieved in the past year, he also welcomed the atmosphere of mutual trust, determination and goodwill surrounding the talks,” it concluded.

