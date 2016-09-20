UK energy demand falling

By Charles Ellinas

The UK’s future primary energy demand – energy before having been subjected to any conversion or transformation process – is falling as the country becomes more energy-efficient.

In fact, total primary energy consumption peaked in 2004 and has been falling ever since.

In 2015, it was lower than in 1965, even though GDP, adjusted for inflation, grew by more than 300% over the same period. The UK is the only country where total energy consumption is lower today than it was in 1965.

This is driven by technology and improved efficiency, as well as by a switch to the less energy-intensive services sector.

But it is now expected to fall further as climate change policies are being implemented, especially after the boost given to COP21 by the US and China formally signing the Paris Climate Deal on September 3.

The UK has now made binding commitments to reduce carbon emissions which impact energy use and future energy consumption.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said as much at the company’s Powering Progress Together Forum in London on June 30.

“In the UK … the demand for energy is likely to level off as a result of, for example, energy efficiency.

“But this does not mean the UK can sit back and relax. It has a legally-binding commitment to reduce its carbon emissions by 80% by 2050, from the 1990 level.”

He said this requires changes to how transport and infrastructure are organised, as well as to how people heat their homes.

“There is one inevitable truth though: the energy system is, and always will be, the outcome of government policies and consumer choices.”

Nick Butler, writing in the FT, says the crucial factor in the shift in the relationship between economic growth and energy use is energy efficiency driven by technology.

He argues: “Those thinking of the future should take note of the fact that the obvious gains in energy efficiency and intensity clearly have further to go”. He concludes that with demand in the West beginning to fall, “the net result could well be that we will see peak global energy demand within the next decade”.

The UK’s fifth carbon budget, approved by Parliament, will ensure Britain continues to reduce its emissions in the most cost-effective way, targeting to achieve a total reduction in emissions by 57% by 2030, in comparison to 1990 levels.

In addition, as the UK progresses towards 2050, the target is to reduce domestic emissions by at least 80% on 1990 levels. A 31.5% reduction had already been achieved by the end of 2015.

Impact

The impact of this will be to reduce primary energy demand further. In fact, this budget is expected to reduce energy demand in UK homes by half by 2030. A contribution to this comes initially from the switch in electricity generation from coal to gas and renewables and later from coal and gas to renewables.

This results in a decrease in primary energy demand, as renewables consumption is measured as its energy output, whilst losses are recorded in transforming coal and gas into electricity. This energy efficiency factor accounts for most of the fall in primary energy consumption. The real battle is not coal against gas, but rather fossil fuels against renewables.

However, renewables chiefly produce electricity and still have limitations. In the debate about the future of energy in the UK, it sometimes seems as if renewables are a readily-available solution for everything.

A study by OIES in 2015 concluded that there is little doubt that natural gas will play a key role on UK energy supply for many years to come. In power generation, despite the wide range of possible levels of demand and generation mix, gas-fired power will continue to feature in a critical capacity, particularly as a provider of both base load and back-up for intermittent renewable generation.

The balance of probability is that the share of gas in power generation will be at least as large as it was in 2014 up to 2035. The picture is similar in the heat market. Gas will continue to be the most dominant fuel for the next 15 to 20 years. Gas will remain a part of the energy mix, although its share might not be growing and eventually will start falling.

Implications for natural gas

Gas could be the natural bridge for the transition process. However, if the transition process is faster than considered until recently, going almost straight to low-carbon sources, gas will not benefit as much as originally thought. In Europe and in the UK, demand for energy has been declining and moving faster to renewables and low-carbon sources, with gas demand not increasing as rapidly.

The above is supported by UK government data. Weather-adjusted primary energy consumption in the UK fell 0.8% in 2015 in comparison to 2014. Low-carbon electricity’s share of generation increased from 37.9% in 2014 to a record high of 45.5% in 2015, due to an increase in nuclear generation and higher renewables generation, following increases in capacity.

In terms of electricity generated in 2015, gas accounted for 29.5%, a decrease of 0.3% on 2014, and coal accounted for 22.6%, a decrease of 7.1% on 2014, due to plant closures and conversions. In other words, coal reductions were replaced by low carbon-generated electricity, with gas holding but gradually losing ground.

Even with low gas prices, gas may not be the fuel of choice in the future. This reinforces the view that gas could eventually become complementary to renewables, rather than the other way around, but a question that remains is by when will this happen. Until technology is able to sort out the storage issue, gas will remain in the energy mix, even if it gradually loses ground.

Similar conclusions apply to the rest of the EU. Gas demand in Europe is not going up and the much-heralded ‘golden age of gas’ a few years ago is not materialising. This is reflected in a recently-published report by the influential and independent Chatham House policy institute, which forecasts an unsettling and unpredictable outlook for gas.

Dr. Charles Ellinas is a non-resident Senior Fellow, Eurasian Energy Futures Initiative, Atlantic Council