turkey-syria

Turkey detains 24 foreign nationals suspected of belonging to IS

September 16, 2016 World News Leave a comment

Turkey’s state-run news agency says police have detained 24 foreign nationals suspected of planning an attack in Istanbul for the Islamic State group.

Anadolu said on Friday police raided a location where a Syrian national identified only as Azzov K. was staying following a tip-off about a planned attack.

Police found 23 other men at the same location in Istanbul’s Kucukcekmece neighborhood, which abuts the city’s main Ataturk airport.

Police said Azzov K. allegedly purchased explosives and ammunition to be used in the attacks.

Authorities said of the 24 suspects in custody, nine were in leadership positions while 15 had arrived in Turkey from abroad to cross into Syria.

Turkey has suffered numerous IS attacks since last year that have killed around 200 people.

