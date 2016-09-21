Trump ‘stole’ Skittles photo from Greek Cypriot refugee

A Greek Cypriot living in Britain has found himself at the centre of a Trump controversy after the US presidential candidate’s son used a photo he had taken to support his father’s views on immigration.

David Kittos, 48, from Guildford, UK, was six when he became a refugee himself in 1974 and says he would never have supported the use of his image against other refugees.

The picture was used to compare refugees to the colourful sweets Skittles with Trump Jr saying: “”If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you, would you take a handful?”

“That’s our Syrian refugee problem.”

He adds: “This image says it all. Let’s end the politically correct agenda that doesn’t put America first.”

In his comments to the BBC, Kittos, who posted the picture on image hosting and video hosting website Flickr in January 2010, said: “”This was not done with my permission, I don’t support his politics and I would never take his money to use it”.

“In 1974, when I was six-years old, I was a refugee from the Turkish occupation of Cyprus so I would never approve the use of this image against refugees.”

Kittos, who does not follow Twitter, was alerted to the use of the image by friends.

A keen photographer, he told the BBC he originally took the picture in his home studio: “I was just experimenting with something called off-camera flash.

“This was six years ago when there were no Syrian refugees at the time and it was never done with the intention of spreading a political message.

“I have never put this image up for sale. This was not done with my permission, I don’t support Trump’s politics and I would never take his money to use it.”

Kittos’ personal history means he is particularly dismayed by his image being used in a debate around accepting refugees.

“I am now a British citizen but I am Greek-Cypriot by birth and in 1974 I was a refugee because of the Turkish occupation.

“I was six years old. We lived in the area of Cyprus that is now under Turkish military control. We had to leave everything behind overnight. Our property and our possessions.”

Kittos told the BBC is unsure whether he will take action over the use of his image by the Trump campaign.

“I would like the Trump campaign to delete the image, but they are probably not interested in what I have to say,” he said.

“I was thinking about getting lawyers involved but I don’t know if I have the patience.

“This isn’t about the money for me. They could have just bought a cheap image from a micro stock library. This is pure greed from them. I don’t think they care about my feelings. They should not be stealing an image full stop.”

Wrigley, the company that owns Skittles, has also stepped in to the furore by responding: “Skittles are candy. Refugees are people. We don’t feel it is an appropriate analogy”.