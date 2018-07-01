International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama 2018

The “International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama” is a distinct cultural event with an international character, hosting for two decades in Cyprus theatre companies from all over the world to present ancient Greek drama in their own language.

Performances bear an intense coloring of the performers’ country and the mosaic that is being created opens a dialogue with contemporary stages and an international audience.

The performances are presented in open-air amphitheatres, such as the Ancient Odeon in Pafos, the Kourion Ancient Theatre in Lemesos and the “Skali” Amphitheatre Aglantzia in Lefkosia, during the whole month of July every year. Theatre companies and groups participate in the festival’s programme from different countries around the world. Just to mention a few of them, the Festival has hosted productions from countries such as Belgium, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Korea, Latvia, Latvia, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden U.K., U.S.A, including Cyprus. Many of the performances are innovative in their approach, projecting the uniqueness of ancient Greek drama but also carrying out an intense essence of the culture of the country of origin.

