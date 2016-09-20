Latest News
toure

Toure out till he apologises, Guardiola

September 20, 2016 World Sports Leave a comment

Yaya Toure will not play for Manchester City again until he apologises to the Premier League club for comments made by his agent, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder’s agent Dimitri Seluk had said Toure felt “humiliated” by Guardiola after being left out of City’s Champions League squad.

“He must apologise. If he doesn’t, he won’t play,” Guardiola told reporters.

“It was difficult to leave him out of the Champions League squad but (the) day after, his (agent) went to the media. (Toure) has not had the courage to call me. From that moment he was out.”

