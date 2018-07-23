The Trojan Women, by Euripides

Director: Andreas Chrostodoulides
Music: Evagoras Karagiorgis
Scenery and costumes: Lakis Genethlis
Cast: Erika Begeti, Kristi Papadopoulou, Elena Chatziafxenti, Irini Salata Georgiou, Sotiris Mestanas, Manolis Michaelides, Vassilis Charalambous, Efi Charalambous, Vassiliki Andreou, Stalo Stylianou, Maria Poyiatzi, Marilia Charidemou, Eleni Oroklinioti, Maria Andreou.
Theatro Ena is presenting the timeless Euripides’ tragedy in a performance first introduced as part of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. In Trojan Women, Euripides shows the the emptiness there is in winning through violence and the futility of war.
July 30, Dali Amphitheatre. September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, Axiothea, 20:30. 22348203. 90’