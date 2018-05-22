Menu
LimassolTheaters

Tea Ceremony

By May 22, 2018 No Comments

SRSLYyours returns to Rialto’s stage after its European Tour of Egoland (2017) and Fear Industry (“Best Theatre Performances on Berlin Stages”, 2016). In this captivating devised-theatre performance, the Tea host (Marios Ioannou) takes the audience on a journey of human pleasures and earthly delights. The international production questions our motivations and choices within a consumerist system in which advanced societies fulfil their needs at the expense of an increasing exploitation of the world’s resources and suffering of others.

Direction/Dramaturgy: Achim Wieland.

Performer Marios Ioannou.

Text: Achim Wieland, Marios Ioannou, the Ensemble.

Choreography/Movement Coach: Alexis Vasiliou

+18

Duration: 75′

27 May 2018, 6:00pm

Rialto

Andrea Drousioti 19
Platia Iroon, Limassol

Phone: 77777745

You May Also Like

LimassolNicosiaTheaters
May 22, 2018

Cyprus Trilogy coming to Cyprus

pavlou
LimassolTheaters
April 17, 2018

Pattihio Municipal Theatre of Limassol

praxia
FilmsLarnacaLimassolNicosiaPaphos
April 12, 2018

THE HURRICANE HEIST

pavlou