Tea Ceremony

SRSLYyours returns to Rialto’s stage after its European Tour of Egoland (2017) and Fear Industry (“Best Theatre Performances on Berlin Stages”, 2016). In this captivating devised-theatre performance, the Tea host (Marios Ioannou) takes the audience on a journey of human pleasures and earthly delights. The international production questions our motivations and choices within a consumerist system in which advanced societies fulfil their needs at the expense of an increasing exploitation of the world’s resources and suffering of others.

Direction/Dramaturgy: Achim Wieland.

Performer Marios Ioannou.

Text: Achim Wieland, Marios Ioannou, the Ensemble.

Choreography/Movement Coach: Alexis Vasiliou

+18

Duration: 75′

27 May 2018, 6:00pm

Rialto

Andrea Drousioti 19

Platia Iroon, Limassol

Phone: 77777745