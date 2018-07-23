Electra by Sophocles. The Rustaveli Theatre, Georgia

Rustaveli Theater, the largest and one of Georgia’s oldest theaters, presents its own shocking and fascinating adaptation of Sophocles’ tragedy. Electra, which represents Sophocles’ latest and most mature creative period, is an account of the murder in the palace of Atreides, which culminates in Orestis’ matricide.
Directors: Robert Sturua, Grigoris Karantinakis and Nikoloz Heine-Shvelidze
Cast: Eka Molodinashvili, Nino Kasradze, Beso Zanguri, Irakli Macharashvili, Davit Gotsiridze, Lasha Jukharashvili, Gagi Svanidze.
Wednesday, July 25, Paphos Ancient Odeon. Friday, July 27, Skali, Aglantzia, 20:45, 70002414. 60’. With Greek and English surtitles.
.