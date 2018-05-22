Cyprus Trilogy coming to Cyprus

Theatro Technis London will be visiting Cyprus in May 2018 to perform its Cyprus Trilogy in Nicosia and Limassol.

Cyprus Trilogy, written and directed by George Eugeniou, raises questions relevant to what is happening in Cyprus today, especially with regard to the Turkish invasion in the country and its aftermath. The Trilogy encapsulates three plays: Stella’s Letter, Educating Venus and Rosetta’s Passion, focusing on the dispensation of justice from different angles by unfolding all the hidden messages stemming from Sophocles great play, Antigone, and readapting them in a specific way due to reflect the concerns of contemporary people in Cyprus.

More info: 22348203

Performances:

Theatro Ena Nicosia: 22 & 23 May 2018 at 19:30

Information/ Reservation: 22348203

Theatro Ena

Athinas 4, 1016 Nicosia

Theatro Ena Limassol: 24, 25 & 26 May 2018 at 19:30

Information/ Reservation: 99395970

Theatro Ena, Dimitri Mitropoulou, Limassol