Marvellous things to do in June

Kition Planetarium and Observatory – June 2018

There is always something interesting for all ages at the Planetarium: events, the Observatory, guided tours at the geology and fossils exhibitions and much more.

In every evening with clear skies, the stars appear one after another. The wonders of the night sky inspire people and offer them enjoyment and relaxation.

From time to time a dream to know all names of the stars and planets and to locate them easily comes.

The KITION PLANETARIUM & OBSERVATORY every month issues program for the public, for the Planetarium and for the observations (usually optical, the radiotelescope is opened for public by appointments). There is a natural history exposition with minerals, fossils and aliens (meteorites) that is opened by appointments.

Location:

Kition Planetarium & Observatory

9, Ammochostou St,

Kiti, Larnaka 7550, Cyprus

Phone: +357 99 99 11 11

Fax: +357 24 42 53 00

From Friday, June 01, 2018

To Saturday, June 30, 2018

Paralimnia Festival 29/6/2018 – 15/7/2018

Friday 29/6/2018, 21:00

Opening of a festival by the Cultural Workshop “PARA TIN LIMNI” of the Municipality of Paralimni entitled “Images of yesterday, memories of today”. Representation of forgotten wedding customs. Traditional music and dance program (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Monday 2/7/2018, 20:30

10th Choral Festival of the Municipality of Paralimni from the Choir “MELIZONA” in the framework of the 30th anniversary celebrations of the choir (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Wednesday 4/7/2018, 21:00

Event titled “Songs – Travels”. The tradition in the art by the Cultural Association, “ROMIOSINI”. (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Thursday 5/7/2018, 21:00

Dancing parade on the main street of Protaras by the Cultural Workshop “PARA TIN LIMNI” of the Municipality of Paralimni (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Friday 6/7/2018, 20:30

20 years Mandolinata from “MANDOLINATA” of Paralimni Municipality (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Saturday 7/7/2018, 11:00 – 23:00

“BOX GAMES” a friendly contest between CrossFitters from all over Cyprus! Young and older, athletes and non-athletes, are together for a splendid presentation of the CrossFitt sport. A unique experience presented by CrossFitt LOck Down in collaboration with other CrossFit gyms in Cyprus. (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Monday 9/7/2018, 20:30

Music-dancing performance by the Cultural Association “ANADYSI” (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Tuesday 10/7/2018, 21:00

Event from “MANDOLINATA” of the Municipality of Paralimni in Protaras (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Thursday 12/7/2018, 20:30

The Choral Festival from the Cultural Association “ANEMOESSA” of the Metropolitan Church of Agios Georgios (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Friday 13 – Sunday 15/7/2018

Philharmonic Festival in Protaras

Protaras Wind Youth Band Festival 2018, organized by the Symphonic Band “ARMONIA” of the Municipality of Paralimni (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Wednesday 18/7/2018 – Sunday 5/8/2018

6th Summer Cinema Festival in Protaras with organizer and promoter the Paralimni Youth Council. (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Tuesday 7/8/2018, 20:00

Concert with the music of the National Military Band (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Friday 10 – Sunday 12/8/2018, 16:00 – 22:00

5th PROTARAS 3X3 OPAP CYPRUS

Organizer, the Cyprus Basketball Federation, the Paralimni Municipality and the Paralimni Hellenic Football Association (Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Sunday, 26/8/2018, 20:00

“MOONWALK”

Music Retro for the August Full Moon with the Paralimni Youth Municipal Council as the organizer. (along the coastal pedestrian street)

Tuesday 4/9/2018, 20:00

Musical-dancing performances by “KENDALL EVENTS” (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Friday 7/9/2018, 20:30

Theatrical performance “Here Giannis, there Giannis, where is Giannis” by the “PELASGOI” Association. Entrance fee: 7 Euro regular, 5 Euro children’s (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

Saturday 29/9/2018, 20:00

“4th Flavors of the World Festival” in Protaras. With the participation of various countries from all over the world. Food, drink and rich musical-dancing program by the music conservatory of “ELINA PASHALI” and the “BATUCINIO” percussion team.

(Lefkolla Square in Protaras).

Sunday 30/9/2018, 20:00

Musical-dancing performances “KENDALL EVENTS” (Paralimni Municipal Amphitheater).

From Saturday, June 02, 2018

To Sunday, September 30, 2018

Eis Ledran 2018

A three day event in Lefkosia.

Three days of great music with some of the biggest Greek artists.

Veνue:

CONSTANTZA MOAT

Constanza Moat

Lefkosia, Cyprus

Tickets: 22 Euro / 18 Euro (presale)

Presale / Concert: 18 Euro

At the entrance: 22 Euro

Presale for 3 concerts: 35 Euro

For more information call: +357 99 810 011.

Programme:

Day 1:

Giannis Haroulis and his band

Day 2:

Giannis Agelakas with 100C

Pavlos Pavlides with B-Movies

Day 3:

Fivos Delivorias and his band

Marina Satti

Wednesday, June 06, 2018, 19:00

To Friday, June 08, 2018

Zygi Fish Festival 2018

With Zygi village’s long tradition of traditional fishing, and its reputation for the best, fresh fish, the fish festival will celebrate this pastime and showcase the history of fishing.

On the Friday there will be a poetry competition night with traditional Cypriot rhyming slang ‘Tsiatista’. On Saturday the event will include sampling of dishes and traditional stalls from the Ladies Association of Rural Larnaca, as well as folkloric entertainment and activities for children.

Location:

Zygi Fishing Harbour

Zygi Village, Larnaka District, Cyprus

Admission: Free

http://larnakaregion.com/events-read/676

From Friday, June 08, 2018

To Saturday, June 09, 2018

Lavender Festival 2018

The 7th Annual Lavender Festival will again be held at Cyherbia Botanical Park in Avgorou, from the 9th until the 24th of June. The only place in Cyprus with specially landscaped lavender gardens, a lavender labyrinth for meditation walks, a distillation room where daily extraction of lavender essential oil will take place, and many other unique features for all the family, such as the maze, the woodland walk around Cyprus, and the fairy village.

From June 9th – 24th.

Open daily 9:00- 20:00

Venue:

CyHerbia Botanical Park & Labyrinth

E311, Avgorou

Ammochostos District, Cyprus

Phone: +357 99 915 443

Website: cyherbia.com

Entrance including lavender ice tea only 5 Euro,. Children 3 Euro.

During the lavender festival you can:

*Experience our lavender gardens in full bloom

*immerse yourself in the fragrance and colour

*Witness the extraction of Lavender essential oil

*Take part in lavender craft workshops for all ages

*Join the fragrant processing of lavender

*Enjoy a cooking demonstration with lavender

*Go on a meditation walk in the lavender Labyrinth

*Book a professional photoshoot in the lavender gardens with our resident photographer, for yourself or your family

*Taste free lavender cake, lavender marshmallows, liqueur and ice tea

A unique experience for all the family to enjoy.

Schedule of workshops and demonstrations:

Essential oil extraction with presentation on the benefits of lavender, every day

Creative workshops: make a lavender wand, lavender broom or lavender doll, or dreamcatcher Saturday 9th, 16th, 23rd at 11:00 and 16:00 Sunday 10th, 17th, 24th at 11:00 and 16:00. No booking required.

Cooking with lavender demonstration Sunday 10th, 17th 15:00 No booking required.

Photoshoot upon appointment. Call Melina Tringis +357 99 401 503.

From Saturday, June 09, 2018

To Sunday, June 24, 2018

2nd Annual Feast of Kaikanas

The Women’s Club of Fini village invites you to a special afternoon at Fini for the 2nd Annual Feast of Kaikanas (traditional sweet of the area), which will take place on Sunday 10 June 2018 from 17:00 to 20:00 in Fini.

Venue:

Courtyard of the Primary School of Fini village

Fini (44 kilometers northwest of the city of Lemesos)

Lemesos District, Troodos Mountains, Cyprus

Come to enjoy hot Kaikanas with sugar or epsima. Have fun with Cypriot music (violin and lute), traditional songs and traditional dances.

Dances: Fini Youth Centre

Sponsors: Cyprus Tourism Organization, Triumph, mintikkis

Sunday, June 10, 2018, 17:00 – 20:00

Region : LEMESOS

City : FOINI

Cyprus International Food Festival – CIFF2018Pafos

CIFF2018Pafos in collaboration with the Municipality of Pafos will host vendors with street food from around the world on June 16 and 17 at the spectacular Pafos Castle.

A huge variety from across Europe, the Middle East from Syria to Siberia and of course from Cyprus with lots of wine and beer from around the world.

Venue:

Pafos Medieval Castle

Harbour Area, Kato Pafos

Pafos, Cyprus

Chefs will have the opportunity to participate in the Chef Challenge Area to show how creative they can be under pressure.

This year, the Junior Chef Award launches giving young chefs between 16 – 23 an opportunity to showcase their skills, creativity and speed in preparing healthy and nutritious food.

Never losing focus of sustainability and utilising local produce/producers as much as possible, we also launch the SSSH Award – A cook-off which will be decided by public vote.

CIFF2018 will not only comprise the 2 day festival, but continues for a further week – the CIFF2018RestaurantWeek, with participating restaurants offering specially prepared menus and prices.

Children again form an integral part of CIFF with a special area for those under 12 to actively in various safe, cooking activities.

From Saturday, June 16, 2018 – 17:00

To Sunday, June 17, 2018 – 23:30

2nd Music Festival at Pera Orinis – International Music Day 2018

The Community Council of Pera Orinis is organising on 21/6/2018, a musical event for the celebrations of the International Music Day. The event is dedicated to traditional music.

Venue:

Pera Orinis Square

(Pera Orinis is in the area known as Tamassos, near Tamassos dam)

Pera Orinis, Lefkosia District, Cyprus

Entrance Free

Kiosks with food and drinks will be available.

In the event musical ensembles will participate from the community (Youth Choir, Adult Choir and Mandolinata) as well as the National Conservatory of Cyprus, (Lakatamia, Anthoupoli and Pera Orini departments). Πυρcussions music ensemble will participate as well as the Terpsichori Folk Dance group.

The famous artist Olga Potamitou and several other musicians with various instruments will also participate (violin, viola, accordion, flute, bouzouki, guitar, clarinet etc.).

Pera Oreinis, is a modern village that still has a remarkable traditional core. With traditional cultural events, aims to promote the traditional Cypriot music and singing. It also aims to promote Cypriot and Greek dances and at the same time it presents traditional music of other cultures, such as African Traditional Music.

Pera Orinis Community Council:

Kosta Stavrinou Sottou 1, 2650 Pera Orinis

Phone: +357 22 621 359, Fax. +357 22 623 924

Contact:

Soula Maou-Partasi

President of Pera Orenis Community Council

Tel. +357 99 484 838

Email: [email protected] , [email protected]

Thursday, June 21, 2018, 20:00

3rd Paphos International Film Festival (PIFF)

After two successful festivals the last years, the Paphos International Film Festival (PIFF) announces its 3rd edition and as the previous years, it will take place at the garden of Technopolis 20, from Friday to Sunday, 22-24 June 2018.

PIFF supports independent filmmaking as well as filmmakers who work with very little but have a lot to give.

The festival’s aim is to research, promote and develop the art of independent filmmaking, and promote a spirit of friendship and cooperation among filmmakers from Cyprus and all over the world.

Venue:

Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre

18 Nikolaou Nikolaidi Avenue

Pafos 8010, Cyprus

Phone: 7000 2420

Website: www.technopolis20.com

Free Entrance

Friday, June 22, 2018, 20:45

Region : PAFOS

City : PAFOS MUNICIPALITY

13th International Film Festival of Cyprus – “Golden Venus”

The film screenings and the parallel events of the 13th Cyprus International Film Festival will be hosted from June 23 to July 1 at the Polytechnic Old Electric and Attikon Cinema in Pafos with free admission.

The organisation of the Cyprus International Film Festival provokes artistic world interest with more than 95 countries from the six continents annually. The festival gives a step to new talents and first-time directors with their first short film in the “CYIFF Got Talent” or “Proti Klaketa” and their first feature film “Golden Venus”. All other long and short films are classified as “Veteran”. Since its inception in 2006, the festival has been promoting films by expatriate directors with Greek roots in the category “Nostimon Imar” and gives a new opportunity to Greek and Cypriot directors for international participation in festivals. Important topics irrespective of production time are:

(a) “Women’s Films” with female producer and / or director for the “Aphrodite Cinematic Award”

(b) “50/50” films with equal numbers of men and women;

c) films about Peace

Parallel Events:

a) Group Exhibition of Photography “Myths and Legends” with Cypriot and foreign photographers.

b) Theatrical monologue for Gregory Afxentiou in the poetry of Yiannis Ritsos “Farewell”, as part of the tribute to the Irini Festival.

c) “Pegasus Cinema Workshop” where a short film will be produced during the festival

This year’s jury consists of prominent internationally acclaimed filmmakers such as the Indian Producer Vivek Singhania, the Chinese Director Wang Jingguang, the American Producer George F. Roberson, the Photography Director Bill Butler (Jaws by Steven Spielberg (1975) ), Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1983), Rocky IV (1985), Grease (1978) etc), the actor Anthony Skordi and others.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cyprusfilmfest/

From Saturday, June 23, 2018

To Sunday, July 01, 2018

Limassol Beer Festival 2018

Following the successful 1st, Limassol Beer Festival (LBF) in 2017 MStasy Event Management in collaboration with Germasogeia Municipality will be organizing the 2nd Limassol Beer Festival at Potamos Germasogeias.

Dates: 28th, 29th, 30th of June & 1st of July 2018.

Highlights:

International Beer Range (Local & International Breweries & Microbreweries) Cyprus, Greece, Belgium, German, Polish, Czech, English, Irish, Japanese, Russian, Bulgarian, Danish and much more

· Craft Beers

· Easy layout at the venue with more sitting area (Beer Garden)

· Beer food (such as burgers, ribs, pizza, pulled pork and local delicacies to pair with favorite beers)

· Beer Types (IPA, Stouts, Ales. Lagers, Pilsners, Weiss, Barrel Aged, Ciders, Fruit Beers)

· Visitors can learn the basics of Brewing in an Interactive setup

· Beer Games, Compete & Win Prizes (Raging Bull, Beer Pong, Ring Toss)

· Children Playground (Carousel, Bouncing Castles)

Facebook

From Thursday, June 28, 2018

To Sunday, July 01, 2018