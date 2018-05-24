Three-day Celebration of the Flood Festival in all over Cyprus (events)

Famagusta Flood Festival 2018 at Protaras

The Paralimni Municipality organizes events for the celebration of the Flood festival.

The highlight of the festival is a concert with the popular Greek singer Despina Vandi, on Sunday, 27th of May at 21:30.

The band Laikons will open the evening at 20:00

Ayia Napa Flood Festival, Fish & Water Festival 2018

With a rich cultural program, the Municipality of Agia Napa will celebrate the four-day events of the Flooding / Fish and Water Festival, which will take place in the city’s graphic port from Friday 25th to Monday 28th of May and are expected to attract the interest of thousands of local and foreign visitors.

Programme:

25/05/2018

Fly board show for half an hour every two hours

26/05/2018

11:00-19:00 Fly board show for half an hour every two hours

20:00 “Now that they set up the dance”

Greek Islands Dances by the Culturall Association ¨Anadisi¨

21:00 Live music and Half play back bythe singers NASOS, SASA MPASTA, GIANNIS SOFILAS, DJ with Live & Half Play Back music

27/05/2018

11:00 Fly board for half an hour every two hours

20:00 Opening with the Cypriot Police Philharmonic band

20:15 Cypriot Traditional Dances by the Ayia Napa Municipal Dancing Group

The popular Cypriot TV old ladies, «Popi and Angela» played by the actors Costakis Constantinou and Antreas Argyrides will participate at the Ayia Napa Flood Festival presenting Satire.

Address by the Mayor of Ayia Napa Mr.Yiannis Karousos and the Honourable Minister of Energy, Commerce, Industry and Tourism Mr Giorgos Lakkotrypis

** Fireworks and Fly board show- Fly boarding Cyprus

21:30 Concert with the famous Artist VASILIS KARRAS

28/05/2018

07:00 Church service at Saint George’s Chapel – Ayia Napa Harbour

09:00 Blessing of the waters at Ayia Napa’s harbour and boat trips

10:00-13:00 6th Water festival and fly board show

18:15 Greek Islands Dances by the Ayia Napa Municipal Dancing Group

Traditional poets- Traditional Cypriot songs, love songs

and poems competition

21:30 Cypriot & Greek Music by the Ayia Napa Cultural Association music band “Cavo Greko” and the Ayia Napa Municipal Dancing Group ,”Kimon” Xylotympou Dancing Group and the participation of Michalis & Demetra Xatzimichael

Larnaca Flood Festival 2018 (Kataklysmos)

Every year Larnaca organizes the largest and most important folklore festival in Cyprus, the Kataklysmos Fair (Flood Festival).

This year the festival takes place between the 25th and 30th of May.

The highlights of this year’s festival are:

Friday, 25th of May: Concert with Stavros Konstantinou

Saturday, 26th of May: Concert with Kostas Makedonas & Giota Negka

Monday, 27th of May: Concert with Sakis Rouvas & Onirama

Limassol Flood Festival 2018 (Kataklysmos)

In Limassol the Flood Festival will take place at the Molos seafront park from the 26th until the 28th of May.

The highlight of the festival is the big concert with the popular Greek singers Kostas Makadonas and Giota Negka on Sunday at 20:30.

The festival also includes performances of traditional dances, shadow theater, market with various products and other activities and events.