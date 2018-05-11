Menu
FilmsLarnacaLimassolNicosiaPaphos

THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE

By May 11, 2018 No Comments

Duration: 91’

Director: Cal Brunker

Cast: Bobby Cannavale, Maya Rudolph, Will Arnett

Storyline:

Surly the squirrel and his animal friends find out that the corrupt mayor of Oakton plans to bulldoze their beloved Liberty Park to make way for an amusement park. Hoping to save the place they call home, Surly, Andie, Buddy and the rest of the gang join forces with Mr. Feng, a seemingly cute and innocent mouse who happens to be a fierce master of kung fu.

At:

K Cineplex Nicosia Screen 4

K Cineplex The Mall of Cyprus Screen 4

K Cineplex Limassol Screen 4

K Cineplex Larnaca Screen 4

K Cineplex Paphos Screen 2

& At Rio Cinemas in Limassol Screen 6

 

You May Also Like

FilmsLarnacaLimassolNicosiaPaphos
May 11, 2018

Blockers

pavlou
FilmsNicosia
May 11, 2018

Deadpool 2

pavlou
Nicosia
May 9, 2018

Fatih Akin’ s ‘In the Fade’ at Pantheon cinema

pavlou