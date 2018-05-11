THE NUT JOB 2: NUTTY BY NATURE

Duration: 91’
Director: Cal Brunker
Cast: Bobby Cannavale, Maya Rudolph, Will Arnett
Storyline:
Surly the squirrel and his animal friends find out that the corrupt mayor of Oakton plans to bulldoze their beloved Liberty Park to make way for an amusement park. Hoping to save the place they call home, Surly, Andie, Buddy and the rest of the gang join forces with Mr. Feng, a seemingly cute and innocent mouse who happens to be a fierce master of kung fu.
At:
K Cineplex Nicosia Screen 4
K Cineplex The Mall of Cyprus Screen 4
K Cineplex Limassol Screen 4
K Cineplex Larnaca Screen 4
K Cineplex Paphos Screen 2
& At Rio Cinemas in Limassol Screen 6