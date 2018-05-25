Genre: Drama/ Thriller
Duration: 90’
Director: Vaughn Stein
Cast: Margot Robbie, Mike Myers, Simon Pegg
Storyline:
In the dark heart of a sprawling, anonymous city, TERMINAL follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge.
Now showing at:
-KCineplex The Mall of Cyprus: Screen 3- Monday-Sunday: 22:30-24:15 & Screen 5- Monday-Sunday: 20:00-21:45
-KCineplex Nicosia: Screen 3- Monday-Sunday: 22:30-24:15 & Screen 4-Monday-Sunday: 20:00-21:45
RIO CINEMAS Limassol- Screen 3-Monday-Sunday: 19:45, 22:00
-KCineplex Limassol: Screen 3-Monday-Sunday: 22:30-24:15 & Screen 5-Monday-Sunday: 20:00-21:45
-KCineplex Larnaca: Screen 3-Monday-Sunday: 22:30-24:15 & Screen 4-Monday-Sunday: 20:00-21:45
-KCineplex Kings Avenue Mall: Screen 2-Monday-Sunday: 22:30-24:15 & Screen 3-Monday-Sunday: 20:00-21:45