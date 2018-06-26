SPINNING MAN

Genre: Thriller, Mystery
Duration: 100’
Director: Simon Kaijser
Cast: Guy Pearce, Minnie Driver, Pierce Brosnan
Storyline:
Evan Birch is a family man and esteemed professor at a distinguished college, where his charm and reputation have made his philosophy class very popular. When a female student named Joyce goes missing, Evan’s previous off-campus dalliances make his wife question his alibi. Gruff police Detective Malloy has even more reason to be suspicious when crucial evidence makes Evan the prime suspect in Joyce’s disappearance. Suddenly, the questions Evan faces aren’t merely academic – they’re a matter of life or death.
Now showing at:
KCineplex Nicosia: Screen 5
Monday- Sunday: 20:00-21:55, 22:15-00:10
KCineplex The Mall of Cyprus: Screen 5
Monday- Sunday: 22:15-00:10
KCineplex Limassol: Screen 5
Monday- Sunday: 22:15-00:10
Rio Cinema Limassol: Screen 4
Monday- Sunday: 19:45, 22:00
KCineplex Larnaca: Screen 5
Monday- Sunday: 20:00-21:55, 22:15-00:10
KCineplex Kings Avenue Mall: Screen 4
Monday- Sunday: 22:15-00:10